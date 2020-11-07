News

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is planning to address the nation on Saturday night at 6 p.m MDT. You can watch it below.

WATCH NOW: PRESIDENT-ELECT BIDEN TO SPEAK SATURDAY NIGHT

His presidential campaign announced that Biden and his wife, Jill, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will appear at a drive-in rally outside the convention center in Wilmington, Delaware.



Biden clinched the White House over President Donald Trump late Saturday morning with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He later added Nevada to his column for a total of 290 electoral votes with three states uncalled.



The outdoor stage in Wilmington features projections of the Biden-Harris logo, colored lights and a line of towering American flags. Outside the security fence, people were already arriving with Biden campaign signs and chanting, “Joe! Joe!” and yelling, “We did it!” Cars in the area honked