IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – At the direction of the President of the United States to honor the victims of the tragedy in San Jose, Calif., Governor Brad Little and Governor Mark Gordon ordered both the U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset May 30.

The Presidential Proclamation follows:

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval

vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-sixth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.