IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The case involving Jedediah “Jed” Hall may be coming to a conclusion after his car was pulled from the Snake River Sunday morning.

There were human remains inside the car, but no official identification has yet to be released.

But how did this break in the case come after he disappeared in January 2018?

Adventures with Purpose search and recovery dive team has worked to help families solve cold cases around the country.

On its Youtube channel, they talked about how cell phone pings helped them zero in on the place to search.

“With those cell phone towers and how it feeds out. I mean the bridge is right here, the river is right here, the boat ramp is right here, and we come Sunday morning, and Doug points it right out,” Jared Leisek said. “He says if Jed is here, it’s going to be 50 feet out, 75 yards down based on the flow of the river especially when the water levels are down. What I did not expect is that we found him in 8 feet of water.”

Adventures with Purpose says they are working with the family and Dr. Phil who’s production company is producing a story on this to come out in a few weeks.

The post Big break in Jed Hall case appeared first on Local News 8.