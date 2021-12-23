Investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to Hamer for a large commercial structure fire overnight. It involved three buildings, two of which stored large amounts of tires. Flames could be seen coming through the roof and in ever window, including the floor above the Hamer store on old Highway 91. The community is about 30 miles north of Idaho Falls.

we are told one person was treated for injuries related to the fire.

Investigators plan to return later today to continue their work and meet with local officials.

stay with local news 8 for more information as it comes in.

