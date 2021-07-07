Everglades NPS

A U.S. district judge sentenced Scott Halford for starting five fires in the Milner Recreation Area on Bureau of Land Management land. Halford admitted in court that he caused the fires. The 50-year-old burley man received six months of home confinement and five years on probation. He also has to pay $79,800.68 in restitution.

Prosecutors say the fires burned hundreds of acres of grass and brush. Surveillance photographs and witness statements lead investigators to Halford. He was photographed driving towards or away from the origin area of two fires within minutes of the fires being reported.

“This is a reminder that the public has a major role to play in fire safety,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. “Everyone must remain vigilant, especially during our extended fire season. We are surrounded by public lands, many acres of which are arid. Cheatgrass is everywhere. It is a fuel that creates dangerous fire conditions, especially in summer. Even lawfully minded citizens need to be careful of setting accidental fires,” he added before crediting the cooperative efforts of the BLM and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.

