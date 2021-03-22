CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-The sale of Wyoming Governor’s complimentary big game licenses have raised nearly $1.1 million for state wildlife conservation efforts.

The Governor’s Big Game License Coalition is comprised of Wyoming-based wildlife conservation organizations and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Each year it markets and sells the complimentary big game licenses. They include five bighorn sheep, five moose, ten deer, elk and antelope and five wild bison licenses.

“The record amount of funding raised in 2020 is a clear indication of just how much people value Wyoming’s wildlife. I am grateful for the contributions from hunters for projects that sustain our state’s iconic species, as well as the organizations who put these funds on the ground,” Governor Mark Gordon said.

Outgoing Coalition Chairman, Justin Binfet of Game and Fish, noted the work of the group to market and sell the donated licenses and then disseminate funds is widely supported in the state.

“The Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition is remarkable because it brings a considerable amount of money to the table and has strong support and participation from a diverse group of leading conservation organizations in Wyoming,” Binfet said. “This model, founded under Gov. Freudenthal and continued by Gov. Mead and Gov. Gordon, should be lauded for the considerable resources it has leveraged to support Wyoming’s wildlife.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The Coalition has funded over $9.8 million in conservation projects since it formed in 2003.

The post Big game license sales benefit Wyoming conservation appeared first on Local News 8.