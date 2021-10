VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – A popular restaurant in Victor suffered some major fire damage.

A fire started Tuesday morning at Big Hole BBQ.

The fire gutted the kitchen and damaged the south side of the building.

The rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but could be related to a small fire last evening outside the building that was confined to a refrigeration unit.

