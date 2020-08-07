FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) – The Big Sky Conference announced Friday that it is postponing the 2020 football season to spring of 2021. The Presidents’ Council voted to make the move on Thursday.

The spring football season is expected to include eight Big Sky Conference opponents. The schedule will be announced later this fall.

In a release, the Big Sky Conference says it supports the idea of moving the FCS championships to the spring. If the NCAA cancels the FCS championships, the Big Sky has the option to host a league championship.

Idaho State University also announced today that Holt Arena will not be hosting high school football games this fall.

No decision has been made on the other fall sports. They are currently scheduled to being September 18. The Big Sky will review those at a later date.