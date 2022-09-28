Warming up and storming up for later – Temps will drop -20 for weekend

Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend.

Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80’s. Upper 70’s in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland areas and mountain peak wintry showers. The upper ridge of high pressure that made for several great days will drive away into Colorado and a pacific northwestern system will upset things for upper central mountains, Salmon, Leadore, and the low will pull up some moisture to Utah and bring 40% shower chance tomorrow. Highs tomorrow in the 70’s and low 60’s for Friday with an additional 30% chance of showers. More eastern highland (Rexburg) and western Wyoming (Jackson) showers/storms are expected with this breakdown.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

