BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Boise man’s name was selected in a drawing Wednesday as the recipient of a “hunt of a lifetime.”

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game held a drawing for its 29th annual Bighorn Sheep lottery tag on the behalf of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation. Aaron Nielson won the drawing from among 1,500 other people across the nation who bought anywhere from one to several hundred chances.

The drawing raised a record $212,076.75. More than $185,000 goes back to the Idaho Fish and Game Department for bighorn sheep conservation.

Over 29 years, the lottery has raised nearly $1.6 million for wild sheep.

The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to enhance wild sheep populations in Idaho, and with partners in adjacent states, for public enjoyment, education, and fair chase hunting; to promote professional wildlife management, and protect sportsmen’s rights.