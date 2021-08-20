TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR), in partnership with Teton Village Association (TVA), announced Friday the cancelation of two upcoming outdoor events.

Saturday’s Bikes & Brews and Sunday’s Concerts on the Commons, slated for Aug. 21 and 22, have been canceled in response to Teton County Health Department upgrading local COVID-19 risk levels to red (high).

“Safety continues to be our number one priority. In addition to Teton County recommending not attending large gatherings, JHMR has experienced rain all week. The venue for the brewfest is saturated, and the JH Bike Park trails may be closed due to wet conditions,” JHMR’s Senior Events and Partnerships Manager Jess McMillan said. “I would still like to encourage guests to come out and enjoy all of the activities at JHMR where we can spread out and enjoy the mountain.”

A decision regarding whether the final Concerts on the Commons event will occur on Sunday, Aug. 29, will be based on Teton County’s COVID-19 risk level. JHMR and partners will continue to monitor health department and CDC reports and recommendations for events and business operations. JHMR reminds all employees and guests of Teton Village to consult local policies and practices for safe COVID-19 protocols.

