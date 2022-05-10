BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – There is a new resource for Spanish-speaking voters.

Contamos Idaho launched a bilingual website to provide Latinx voters with information on the electoral process to ensure full participation in the upcoming May 17 primary election.

“We want to make sure all Idahoans have the resources they need to vote,” said Antonio Hernandez, civic engagement coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho, an organization part of the Contamos Idaho coalition. “Our bilingual voter guide includes important voting deadlines, frequently asked questions, and links to the IdahoVotes.gov website.”

The website is one of the few – if not only – bilingual voter resource guides available in Idaho. The 2020 U.S. Census shows that Latinos now make up 13% of Idaho’s population, up by 1.5% since 2010.

“Spanish-speaking voters often tell us that they need basic information in order to vote – it’s often one of the first barriers they encounter,” Hernandez said. “We hope this website helps make voting more accessible for this often-overlooked community.”

Voters can access the guide HERE.

The post Bilingual voter resource website launches ahead of primary election appeared first on Local News 8.