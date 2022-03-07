BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation eliminating drop boxes and similar drop-off locations for absentee ballots in Idaho has narrowly cleared the House and is headed to the Senate.

The House voted 37-33 to approve the measure backers say is needed to keep elections fair but that opponents say is a needless law that could hinder if not outright suppress voting.

Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings sponsored the bill and says there’s a need to reassure voters of election security in Idaho.

Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma says drop boxes are needed in rural areas.

She also says the proposed law could eliminate the U.S. Post Office as a place to drop off ballots.

