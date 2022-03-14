BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register.

The Idaho Press reports all the debate Monday was against the bill including from Democrat Ilana Rubel who said an Idaho Attorney General opinion found the the bill would “yery likely would be struck down as unconstitutional” and could bar thousands of legal Idahoans from registering to vote.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Dorthy Moon of Stanley who is running for Secretary of State in this May’s Primary Election.

The bill now goes to the Senate where last week a similar bill was killed.

