CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Business and government officials say a next-generation small nuclear plant will be built at a soon-to-be retired coal-fired power plant in Wyoming in the next several years.

Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower is led by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and working with electric utility Rocky Mountain Power on the project announced Wednesday.

Gates says the TerraPower plant featuring a sodium reactor and molten salt energy storage system will perform better, be safer and cost less than traditional nuclear power.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The reactor will be located at one of four coal-fired power plants in Wyoming, with the location to be announced later this year.

The post Bill Gates company to build reactor at Wyoming coal plant appeared first on Local News 8.