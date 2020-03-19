BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho would be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under legislation is heading to the governor.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 31-1 to approve the measure that has no limit for economic damages.

The measure follows a whistleblower lawsuit the State Police settled in 2019 for $1.29 million.

In that case, a whistleblower claimed police retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing.

Backers of the legislation say the limits on non-economic damages protect Idaho taxpayers.

Opponents say the limit is too low and won’t dissuade bad supervisors from retaliating.

The post Bill limiting Idaho whistleblower lawsuits heads to governor appeared first on Local News 8.