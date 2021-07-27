CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Seven years ago, Bill Parrish, his wife and their two sons died from carbon monoxide poisoning in their sleep. A tragedy that didn’t have to happen.

Since that time, the Parrish family have turned their grief into a nationwide effort to make sure not one more person will die of CO poisoning.

“If my brother and his family had even one carbon monoxide detector in their home they would still be alive today and there is just no cause for anyone to die from carbon monoxide poisoning, it is 100 percent preventable,” Carrie Parrish-Curtis said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

They began the No C.O. Foundation to teach people about prevention and make sure that everyone has access to CO detectors.

Every year, they hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament as part of their fundraising and education efforts.

This year, they are adding a special first responders appreciation dinner to give back to the people who respond to those CO calls.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“We are for the first time asking all first responders in the southeastern Idaho community to come to an appreciation dinner and actually some exhibition games that we are wanting to provide free no charge to those first responders and their families,” Parrish-Curtis said. “So it’s Friday, August 6 at Idaho State University Holt Area parking lot, all first responders and their families are welcome to come. We want to say thank-you to because they are the ones that are answering these emergency calls that are challenging mentally and physically that are helping people save their lives by responding.”

The basketball tournament is August 6 and 7 at the Holt Arena parking lot.

It’s open to everyone.

They are hoping to be bigger and better than ever this year, with a goal of 100 teams from the region.

For more information, click HERE.

The post Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is back appeared first on Local News 8.