Boise, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little awarded the Idaho Medal of Achievement posthumously to legislator and lobbyist Bill Roden.

The award was presented to Roden’s family in a private ceremony in the Governor’s Office Wednesday.

The Idaho Medal of Achievement recognizes Idaho citizens who have demonstrated exceptional, meritorious and inspirational service to the people of Idaho. It is the highest civilian honor Idaho bestows.

Roden, who passed away last year, had a remarkable upbringing and eventually lead an expansive and illustrious career that included serving as an Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Assistant Idaho Attorney General, and eight years as a state Senator where he served in leadership. Roden led a private practice focusing on legislative and government affairs. He is considered one of the primary authors of the Idaho Code and a fierce defender of civil rights. He said one of his greatest achievements was helping to author Idaho’s first civil rights legislation. Roden’s full obituary can be found here.

“For nearly 60 years, Bill Roden helped shape the quality of life we enjoy in Idaho. Bill was always generous in giving his advice and counsel to new legislators and governors, and his advice was not just welcome but needed. Those of us serving in public life aspire to what Bill represented. He was civil at all times, stood for good governance, and worked tirelessly to make Idaho a great place to live. Bill left a huge mark on Idaho that will last for generations to come. It is a privilege for me to present this award in Bill’s honor,” Governor Little said.

The medal is awarded annually to individuals – living or dead – who are nominated by the public to a seven-member Idaho Medal of Achievement Commission. Past recipients of the Idaho Medal of Achievement include Governor Phil Batt, human rights advocate Marilyn Shuler, and astronaut and teacher Barbara Morgan.

Hecla Mining Co., based in Coeur d’Alene, provides the silver for the Idaho Medal of Achievement and sponsors the award. Each medallion is made of 99.9-percent fine silver and weighs 19.7 troy ounces. It features a relief carving of the Idaho State Capitol on the front and the Idaho State Seal on the back.