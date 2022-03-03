BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In the House Wednesday, a committee advanced a bill by Republican Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird.

It would ban ballot drop-off boxes for elections.

If it is passed, it has a clause that would cause it to go into effect immediately, so it could have an impact on the upcoming may primary where Giddings is running for Lieutenant Governor.

The Idaho Press reports all public testimony was against the bill, but it passed on a party line vote, sending it to the full House.

This is just the latest bill working through the legislature to change Idaho’s election laws, that could impact this year’s primary.

The post Bill to ban ballot boxes advances appeared first on Local News 8.