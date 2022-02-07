BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to increase by $20 the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through a grocery sales tax credit is headed to the full House.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted Monday to approve the bill that boosts the credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65, and from $120 to $140 for those 65 and over.

Republican Sen. Steve Vick says the increase is meant to reflect the amount the tax costs a typical person.

If passed, the bill would cut about $32 million from state revenues.

That would be replaced using the Tax Relief Fund, which collects sales taxes on online purchases.

