BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would boost by $20 the amount Idaho residents can recover annually on grocery sales taxes has passed the the full House.
Idaho residents under age 65 can currently get annual maximum tax credits of $100 for the money they spend on taxes at the grocery store.
Older residents get a slightly more.
The bill that passed the House Thursday was sponsored by Rep. Jim Addis and would boost that amount to $120 starting with tax returns filed in 2024.
It would cut about $32 million from state revenues.
Opponents say the bill doesn’t put enough money back in taxpayers’ pockets.
