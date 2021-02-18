BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law to allow state agencies, boards and commissions to go around the Idaho attorney general’s office to hire private-practice attorneys is headed to the full House.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday approved the measure despite opposition from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and five former attorneys general.

The bill removes a requirement that outside attorneys be screened by the attorney general and a board of statewide-elected officials that includes the governor.

Backers say the attorney general frequently interprets laws contrary to what lawmakers want to hear.

The former attorneys general say the proposed law would revert the state to a system they describe as wasteful and disjointed.

