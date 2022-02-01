BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to raise a homeowner’s property tax reduction option that backers say will keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes is headed to the full Senate.

The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee approved the bill Tuesday.

The bill alters a law passed last year by increasing the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called a circuit breaker.

That will allow more low-income homeowners to qualify for the property tax reduction.

Several county assessors told lawmakers that making the change would allow many older homeowners with limited incomes in their counties to remain in their homes.

