BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would allow Idaho residents with multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders to use a pain-relief spray derived from marijuana has been introduced in the House.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the bill provides a carve-out in Idaho code for nabiximols, an oral spray that is undergoing clinical trials for possible approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Association.

The bill is co-sponsored by Burley Rep. Fred Wood of Burley, and Boise Sen. Fred Martin, both Republicans and the chairmen of the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees.

Martin says he doesn’t support legalizing marijuana, but does support something that can provide medical benefit to Idaho residents.

