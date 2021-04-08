BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots is heading to the governor, who has hinted of a possible veto.

The House voted 51-18 on Wednesday to approve the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters.

It passed the Senate last month.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots.

The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts.

Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 out of concern a federal court could find it unconstitutional and dictate Idaho’s ballot initiative process.

The post Bill to make Idaho ballot measures tougher heads to governor appeared first on Local News 8.