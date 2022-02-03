BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to put Idaho teachers on state health insurance is headed to the governor.

The Senate voted Thursday to approve the plan that backers say will allow K-12 teachers and other school workers to take home more of their paychecks.

The law would give school districts an opportunity to leave private health care carriers and join the state’s self-funded health insurance plan.

Backers say it’s needed to help the state hire and retain teachers by reducing their costs for premiums and deductibles.

Lawmakers say health insurance costs are eating into teacher paychecks and causing many to consider leaving the profession.

