HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Hunters and trappers who kill wolves in Montana could be reimbursed for their expenses by private groups under a proposal advanced by state lawmakers.

Critics say the proposal is akin to the bounties that nearly nearly exterminated the predators last century.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to allow the payments amid pressure from livestock and hunting groups that say Montana has too many wolves.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A separate measure advanced by senators would allow individuals to kill unlimited numbers of wolves, hunt at night and use bait to lure wolves into traps. Montana has about 1,200 wolves.

The post Bills to curb wolf numbers advance in Montana Legislature appeared first on Local News 8.