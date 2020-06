Idaho Politics

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Results are now in for Bingham and Oneida Counties.

In Bingham County’s republican race for County Commissioner, Mark Bair was the apparent winner with 2,579 votes over Kevin Christensen at 1,832.

In Oneida County, Ken Eliason had 841 votes for the District 2 County Commission race to 378 for Ray Hubbard.