BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Cecelia “Cece” E. Broncho. Cecelia is wanted for questioning, but authorities say she was not directly involved in the shooting on S. Shilling Ave.

“There is reason to believe that Cecelia was in the vehicle prior to the shooting incident that transpired after the vehicle pursuit,” detectives said in a statement from the Blackfoot Police Department.

On Wednesday, the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left Wednesday

At 7:58 a.m., a Blackfoot Police officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit.

The suspect vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle.

Police said Cecelia currently has a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest out of Bingham County for an unrelated incident.

If you have any information of Cecelia’s where abouts, please contact the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234.

