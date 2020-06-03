News

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bingham County Assessor Ron Simmons is planning to resign his office at the end of this month.

Since Simmons is a Republican county elected official, the Central Committee will meet on June 11 at 7 p.m. to formally discuss the opening, and interview qualified potential candidates.

By statute, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee has the duty to select three candidates, in rank order preference, to the Bingham County Commission.

The commission then has the duty to select one of those individuals to fill Simmons’s unexpired term.

“We as a committee understand this is an important office to the citizens and taxpayers of Bingham County,” Bingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman Dan Cravens said. “The Assessor’s office has an important role in many functions of county government, including the fair and appropriate taxation of real estate here in the county.”

The Assessor’s position will next be on the ballot during the 2022 election.

Those interested in the post are encouraged to send a resume and cover letter to the Bingham County Republican Chairman Dan Cravens at ldcravens2000@aim.com.