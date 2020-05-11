BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bingham County is laying out plans for a soft opening.

Beginning May 18, the courthouse will open to the public without an appointment. However, everyone entering the building will have to check in with a law enforcement security vehicle parked at the front door. There, personnel will check everyone and try to limit the number of people going in.

The Drivers’ License bureau will allow two people at the counter, two people waiting in the office and six people in the hallway. Others will be asked to wait for a phone call in their car.

A mask will not be required, but will be available if you don’t bring one.

The courthouse will allow three people in the office for vehicle registrations, but the rest will need to wait outside. You may renew registration online.

People entering the courts will be required to check in with security and will be required to wear a mask in court. Computers are available at the command trailer for those who wish to appear by Zoom.

The County Clerk’s office will not be issuing passports, but everything else will be open. Two people are allowed in the office with two waiting in the hall.

At the Treasurer’s Office, two people will be allowed in the office and two outside. Payments may be left in the drop box outside the courthouse. It is checked several times each day.

The Sheriff’s Office said concealed weapon and fingerprint services will be offered to as many as possible. If a photo is necessary, it will be have to fit in between patrons in the drivers’ license bureau.

Every office will have radio contact with security.