BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – On February 17, Bingham County Deputy Josh Eaton was called to the scene of a rollover crash.

Two people were in the car at the time of the accident: a father and his five-year-old daughter, Olivia.

“The father was pretty hurt, he had some head injuries and some arm injuries,” Eaton said. “The girl actually didn’t have any injuries at all, she was completely unscathed.”

Deputies had no way of contacting Olivia’s mother so Eaton drover her home. During the ride, Eaton said Olivia asked him if he had any paper so she could “draw a picture.”

“So I gave her my notebook and a pen and she ended up drawing me a picture of, she said it was me and her and she wanted to give it to me so I’d remember her,” he said.

Eaton holds the picture that Olivia drew of them.

Eaton said he was a little shocked when she gave him the drawing.

“We don’t get a whole lot of good in this job,” he said. “We deal with a lot of the ugly side of the world and it kind of touched me a little bit.”

No one had ever done something like that for him while he was on duty.

“It gets to you a little bit when you to go to calls that involve kids that are the same age as your kids,” he said. “And my daughter, same thing, she loves to draw.”

The picture is still in Eaton’s patrol notebook, which he carries every day. When it’s time for a new one, Eaton said he plans to keep the picture in his patrol car for as long as he has one.