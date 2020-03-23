BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fire Departments throughout Bingham County are banding together to help the vulnerable population with the delivery of groceries, medications and health care items.

As of Tuesday, March 24, citizens throughout Bingham County will be able to either utilize on-line ordering or call their grocery order to their local market, and the closest fire department will pick-up the items the next day and bring them to homes.

The following grocery stores are participating in the program:

Once individuals have placed their order, they should contact the nearest fire department, as indicated in the above table. They will need to provide the department with information including store, order number, pick-up and drop-off time and location where items should be left at the residence.

Unfortunately, stores are still having difficulty maintaining the stock of some items, but departments will do their best to meet the needs of our elderly and vulnerable population.

When you call, let departments know of any specific items you are unable to obtain, and they will do their best to supply them.