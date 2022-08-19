BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County got a new sheriff this week.

Jeff Gardner was officially sworn in as the interim sheriff.

He takes over the role after former Sheriff Craig Rowland resigned.

Gardner says he is humbled by the overwhelming support he has received and is anxious to continue to serve the people of Bingham County.

“They can expect me to be community oriented, very transparent,” he said. “And I will have the utmost integrity for this office and I have valued the mantle of trust that the public gives to the office of sheriff and and that will be my first priority. My second priority be the reputation of the sheriff’s office. And my third will be the employees of the sheriff’s office because they they are the reason we’re successful.”

Sheriff Gardner will be on the ballot as the Republican candidate this November.

Former Sheriff Craig Rowland stepped down August 1 amid an upcoming trial over aggravated battery and assault charges, after an incident outside Rowland’s home last November involving a church youth group.

