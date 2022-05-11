BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bingham County Historical Society Museum reopened for business last week, for the first time in two years.

To help mark the occasion, they’re honoring Bingham County veterans with a special exhibit.

Uniforms and artifacts dating back to the Civil War are on display throughout the month of May, and veterans get in for free.

While the display is through May only, Denise, the curator for the museum, says they have special exhibits planned for after it leaves.

“June will be for weddings because it’s the most popular wedding month,” Denise said. “We’re going to do wedding dresses through the decades, wedding stuff with the decades because we do have display cases and things. So if anybody has any loans that they would want to bring in, we would take those and display them and we change it up on the last day of the month.”

July will be about celebrating Blackfoot, which will feature yard exhibits for kids to learn different things such as milking cows.

Followed by August, when the exhibit will be all about back to school, and September will be celebrating the fair.

