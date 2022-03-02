BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)- Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland will have his case heard in district court for the felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The ruling came from Judge Faren Eddins after a nearly three-hour-long preliminary hearing Wednesday morning at the Bingham County Courthouse.

During a preliminary hearing, both defense and prosecution are allowed to present evidence and closing arguments. At the end, a judge determines if the prosecution has probable cause to justify a jury trial.

During the hearing, the adult victim, a state investigator, and the Blackfoot Police Chief took the stand.

Following testimony from the three witnesses and closing arguments, Eddins ruled that there was enough evidence for a trial.

Due to scheduling conflicts, an arraignment date was not set at the hearing.

Full details of the incident can be found here.

The post Bingham County Sheriff case moved to district court appeared first on Local News 8.