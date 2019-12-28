News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two people are dead from what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s officers did a welfare check at a home northwest of Blackfoot Friday at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers said they could see someone in the chair and broke door to get it in. They found Bevin Chippewa, 45, in the bedroom shot and killed.

Jerry Phelps, 50, was found in a chair in the living room and it appeared he committed suicide, they said.

The incident has been classified as a murder-suicide.

No other information was given.