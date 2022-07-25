BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland will resign from office on Aug. 1, 2022.

Sheriff Rowland is facing felony charges for aggravated battery and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a weapon. It comes after an incident outside his home last November involving a church youth group.

In his resignation letter through his attorney’s office, Rowland states, “I’ve become a distraction, Bingham County must press forward with the work at hand, and I do not want to impede that path. Recent events have, at a minimum, focused on me as an individual.”

He goes on to write, “It is with a great deal of gratitude to the people of Bingham County that I now offer my resignation. The opportunity to serve the county in this position will always be a source of great pride.”

Rowland’s former attorney, Justin Olesen, withdrew himself from the case citing a breakdown in communication between the two.

A status conference with Judge Stephen Dunn, Rowland’s new attorney, and prosecutors is scheduled for tomorrow, July 26th.

His resignation letter is below.

The post Bingham County Sheriff set to resign Aug. 1 appeared first on Local News 8.