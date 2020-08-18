BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers to pay extra close attention as school starts up and harvest season is in full swing.

“As drivers, it is critical that we all pay close attention to the children as they start back to school, learning where they need to catch the bus, where to walk, and to bike. We would like to remind drivers to slow down through school zones, and to stop for pedestrians in all crosswalks,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

“It is also advised to remind your children as they start back to school, to be attentive to their surroundings. Looking out for cars, trucks and also strangers. By all of us working together, we can make a huge difference in the safety and well-being of our young people.”

The sheriff’s office asks you to pay attention as trucks and a lot of heavy machinery are also sharing the road this time of year.

“Please be patient when encountering farm equipment and realize there are a lot of young drivers in many of these trucks. Safety is paramount.

Finally, be aware of your surroundings, and again, apply patience. These events change the normal traffic patterns and we must all be observant. Please have situational awareness. Together we can all ensure our own safety.”