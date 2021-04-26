BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowlands is spotlighting the work of 9-1-1 Communications Officer Samantha Cuttlers for service that may have saved the life of a Shelley area woman.

At 3:47 a.m. April 22, Dispatch received report of a 41-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing. According to the Sheriff, Cuttlers took the lead and gave the caller CPR instructions.

At the same time, she dispatched emergency medical units and provided them with vital information and direction to the location of the emergency.

Shelley Quick Response Chief Lyle Barney said the woman was alive and doing okay when his team transported her to the hospital.

According to Rowland, “Because of Officer Cuttlers’s exemplary professionalism, confidence and competency the patient is alive today.”

Rowland stated, “Officer Cuttlers’s, as well as every Bingham County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Officer (ECO) is required to complete the following: a 6 month structured one on one in house training program with a certified ECO Training Officer, complete a sanctioned Emergency Communications Officer Academy to receive state certification. Additionally, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office requires all ECO ‘s to be certified through a nationally recognized program as Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMD), as well as First Aid, and CPR.”

