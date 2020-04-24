The Bingham County Republican Central Committee will hold a virtual forum with candidates running in the Idaho Legislative District 31B.

The forum is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. with two republican candidates, Rep. Julianne Young and Donavan Harrington, said Dan Cravens, Chairman of the Republican Central Committee.

The virtual forum will be done through a Zoom online meeting. People can submit questions before the forum by emailing them to Cravens at ldcravens2000@aim.com. Viewers will not be able to ask questions during the live forum.

You can watch the forum live here on this page at 7 p.m. or after it’s over.