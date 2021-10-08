BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare has expanded the cancer treatments they offer in Blackfoot.

“We are extremely thankful for the chemotherapy and oncology services that Dr. Christian Shull has been providing to the community for the past 10 years,” Bingham Healthcare CEO Jake Erickson said. “Earlier in the year, we identified a need to expand the availability of these services. By growing our oncology team, we are now able to provide even more Idahoans in this region easier access to oncology cancer treatments. This is what we are all about at Bingham Healthcare—always expanding service lines to help as many people as possible.”

Bingham Healthcare’s Cancer Center team, who is collaborating with Portneuf Medical Center, is now comprised of the following providers:

Christian Shull, MD

Douglas Andersen, DO

David Ririe, MD

Rachel Goulart, PA

Natalie Miller, PA

Jennifer Robinson, PA

“I, as well as my colleagues, am grateful to be teaming up with Bingham to enhance the oncology services being offered in Blackfoot,” said Douglas Andersen, DO, oncologist with Bingham Healthcare. “When patients and their families are going through such an unimaginable challenge as cancer, having top-notch treatment and compassionate care close to home is so important. With these expanded services, we can offer the care our community needs.”

It should be noted that even if a patient is working with an oncologist outside of Bingham Healthcare, they are still able to receive chemotherapy treatments at Bingham. This is to say that if a patient is working with an oncologist in say Salt Lake City, Idaho Falls, or Pocatello, if it’s more convenient to receive chemotherapy treatments in Blackfoot, Bingham is more than happy to provide the convenience of that service.

Chemotherapy is being provided on the ground floor of Bingham Memorial Hospital at 98 Poplar Street in Blackfoot, and their oncology clinic is located on the third floor of the medical office building located just across the street from the main hospital.

“I am pleased that this new partnership has allowed us to expand the oncology services we offer,” Erickson said. “We can now provide chemotherapy Monday through Friday as opposed to only being able to offer it once a week. With these providers joining the Bingham Healthcare Cancer Center team, this has greatly enhanced our availability and capability to serve patients in our community that require these services.”

Treatment of all cancers:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colon Caner

Anal Caner

Bladder Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Melanoma

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Rectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Testicular Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Treatment of blood-borne cancers:

Lymphoma

Leukemia

