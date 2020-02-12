POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bingham Healthcare is expanding their services in the Pocatello area.

A new urgent care facility, called 1st Choice Urgent Care, opened on Feb. 5 in Pocatello’s southwest side of town.

“This end of town does not have something of this caliber currently servicing it,” said Jason Ormond, the director of physicians services for Pocatello.

The walk-in clinic is on 1595 Bannock Highway. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

While the hours are limited right now, Bingham Healthcare plans to hire more physicians to expand their reach.

“We’ve had lots of community members reaching out to us asking when we’d finally have an urgent care, and that really was the driving factor of opening one,” Ormond said.

The medical providers can treat minor emergencies and illnesses.

“We can treat bumps and strains, minor broken bones, lacerations, acute illnesses such as flu, cough, strep throat, we can even do sports physicals,” said Matthew Andres, the clinic’s lead physician.

Other ailments that can be treated are:

Accidents

Acute back problems

Allergic reactions

Eye irritation & redness

Injuries from accidents & falls

Respiratory illnesses

Sinus infections

Skin rashes & infections

Stitches

Urinary tract infections

Vomiting or diarrhea

Serious or life-threatening emergencies should be treated at the nearest emergency room.