BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare will be donating $400,000 to the Idaho Falls Auditorium District as the event center’s newest community sponsor.

The donation will help make the new 48,000 square foot venue a reality.

“This new facility will be a beacon of entertainment and opportunity for the region for years to come,” Bingham Healthcare CEO Jake Erickson said. “With events including youth and high school tournaments, conventions, and a bevy of business conferences, we are pleased to be part of the inaugural businesses helping move this vital community project forward.”

The Chair of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, Terri Gazdik, said the donation comes at a critical time.

“Representing the medical industry in our community they have stepped up to help get this project to the finish line. We are very happy to welcome Bingham Healthcare as a team partner,” Gazdik said.

The Idaho Falls Auditorium District will have a 27,000-square-foot arena capable of seating up to 5,500 people. An additional 11,500 square feet of meeting space, including three convention rooms, will allow the event center to host conventions and trade shows.

In addition to the $400,000 sponsorship, Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics will serve as the official team doctors of the new Idaho Falls hockey team, which will call the Mountain America Center home.

“This is an extension of Bingham Healthcare’s already expansive medical program for regional athletes,” explained Mark Baker, assistant administrator at Bingham Healthcare. “This facility will be enjoyed for many years to come, and we look forward to supporting the athletes who will soon call this facility home.”

