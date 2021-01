BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-A Blackfoot family welcomed the first new baby of the year at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Ladd and Zoey Wahlen welcomed their new boy to the world just a few hours after midnight, at 2:46 a.m. Friday.

He has not yet been named. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces at birth.

The post Bingham Memorial welcomes New Year’s baby appeared first on Local News 8.