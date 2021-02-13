BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Republican and a Democrat in the Idaho House are coming together on a bill to punish people who are protesting at someone’s home.

The bill is being proposed by Greg Chaney, a Republican from Caldwell and Brooke Green, a Democrat from Boise.

The bill is in response to protests last year that took place outside the homes of elected leaders and health board members for the decisions being made about the pandemic.

Both lawmakers say the bill aims to protect one’s privacy at home despite their profession.

The bill would not apply to people whose homes are their principal place of business.

