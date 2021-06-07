BLM Idaho Fire

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Birch Fire is located four miles south of the Goose Creek Reservoir.

The fire is estimated at 180 acres.

The BLM said estimated containment is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. with estimated control set for Saturday at 8 p.m.

Fire activity has increased Monday morning, and the fire area is expected to receive high wind gust Monday afternoon.

Ground crews are working with aircraft to create containment lines.

