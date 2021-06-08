Nathan Stohosky, IDFG Two pelicans were shot at Glendale Reservoir near Preston sometime in late April or early May 2021.

Nathan Stohosky, IDFG Two pelicans were shot at Glendale Reservoir near Preston sometime in late April or early May 2021.

Nathan Stohosky, IDFG A Swainson's hawk was one of four protected non-game birds shot near Preston sometime during late April or early May 2021.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of four non-game birds in separate incidents near the town of Preston in Franklin County.

Between late April and early May, two pelicans were shot and left in Glendale Reservoir outside of Preston.

Two pelicans were shot at Glendale Reservoir near Preston sometime in late April or early May 2021.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In two other incidents, an osprey and a Swainson’s hawk were shot near the city-owned water tanks off of Glendale Road.

A Swainson’s hawk was one of four protected non-game birds shot near Preston sometime during late April or early May 2021.

It is both against state and federal laws to kill protected non-game birds with four exceptions: European starlings, Eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows and rock pigeons. These species are non native and can be taken outside city limits year-round with a hunting license.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“I don’t think people realize that birds like pelicans, raptors, shorebirds, songbirds, magpies—nearly every non-game bird species in Idaho is protected,” Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Nathan Stohosky said. “Whatever the motive for killing these particular birds, the acts were illegal and disrespectful to our wildlife resource.”

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, contact either Senior Conservation Officer Nathan Stohosky, 208-221-4513 or Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.

A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

The post Birds illegally killed in Franklin County appeared first on Local News 8.