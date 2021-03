BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – For the third year in a row, the State Senate has killed a bill that supporters say would give women easier access to birth control.

It would require Idaho insurers to cover up to a 12-month prescription if requested by a doctor and patient.

Under current law, prescriptions for contraceptives can only be written for three months at a time.

