BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The House killed a Senate-passed bill on birth control with a vote of 24 to 44.

The bill would have allowed women to get up to six months of contraceptives, instead of the current three month supply.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat from Boise, told the Idaho Press she was surprised by the amount of no votes it got in the House saying, “If the House members want to prevent abortion, this is the number one way to do it. What this is about is men controlling women’s bodies once again.”

